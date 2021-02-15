The West Plains Daily Quill office is closed today due to inclement weather.
The office will reopen when weather permits; Tuesday's paper will be published as scheduled.
Phone lines are open, though delays in answering calls may occur.
Customers are encouraged to email for any service needs. To send news tips and questions for the Editorial Department, email news@wpdailyquill.net; for the Sales Department, ads@wpdailyquill.net; and for the Printing Department, printing@wpdailyquill.net.
Several Ozarks Healthcare locations are closed or will be closing early today due to inclement weather.
The Ozarks Healthcare Emergency Department remains open 24/7. Ozarks Healthcare Cancer Treatment Center patients may call the hospital operator at 417-256-9111 and ask to speak with the oncologist on call in case of any emergencies.
The Ozarks Healthcare West Plains Walk-In Clinic and Mountain Grove Walk-In Clinic remain open.
Check Ozarks Healthcare’s Facebook page for updates to the following closures: Ozarks Healthcare Alton, Ozarks Healthcare Winona, Ozarks Healthcare Thayer, Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View, Ozarks Healthcare Pediatrics, Ozarks Healthcare Zizzer Clinic, Ozarks Healthcare Gainesville, Ozarks Healthcare Wound Care, Ozarks Healthcare Rheumatology, Ozarks Healthcare Pain Management, Ozarks Healthcare Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), Ozarks Healthcare General Surgery, Ozarks Healthcare Neurology, Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center, Ozarks Healthcare Cancer Treatment Center, Ozarks Healthcare Therapies, Ozarks Healthcare Education Services, Ozarks Healthcare Human Resources, Ozarks Healthcare Patient Financial Services, Ozarks Healthcare Sleep Center and Ozarks Healthcare Thrift Stores.
Closing at noon: Ozarks Healthcare Urology, Ozarks Healthcare Internal Medicine, Ozarks Healthcare Women's Health, Ozarks Healthcare Orthopedics and Spine and Ozarks Healthcare Podiatry.
Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology will close at 1:30 p.m., Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy will close at 2 p.m. and Ozarks Healthcare Endocrinology will close at 3 p.m.
West Plains R-7 and surrounding school districts will not have in-person classes on Tuesday.
The City of West Plains will close many of its public buildings and services on Tuesday, February 16, due to inclement weather, treacherous driving conditions and the need to conserve power.
City Hall (1910 Holiday Lane) will remain open for normal hours of business operations, which is from 8 am to 5 pm.
The following buildings/services will not be open on Tuesday: West Plains Civic Center, Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex, West Plains Public Library, Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, North Terra Golf Pro Shop and West Plains Transit.
All city electric customers and Howell-Oregon Electric Coop members are asked to conserve electricity by turning the thermostat down to 68 degrees, limiting use of large appliances such as dishwashers or washing machines, turning off lights not in use, turning off space heaters in unoccupied rooms, and using lower-energy methods of food preparation, instead of ovens and stovetops.
Taking these measures could help prevent service interruptions caused by peak winter demand being recorded across the central United States.
Updates regarding area closures will be added as notices are received.
