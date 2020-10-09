The Howell County Health Department announced another 53 cases of novel coronavirus infection were counted on Thursday, continuing a four-day trend of reporting more than 50 cases at a time.
In addition, a 13th county resident has died of COVID-19 complications.
With 1,092 positive test results out of 9,339, the overall positivity rate is about 11.69%, about 1.38% higher than a week ago and higher than the 5% rate county health officials would like to see.
New cases added in the last week number 262, out of 1,287 tests, making the seven-day positivity rate 20.36%. By comparison, that number for the state of Missouri is 13.9%.
Of the new cases, 31 are known contacts and 22 are of unknown origin said officials. West Plains accounts for about 55% of the 53 cases. Of the rest, eight are in Willow Springs; six in Mtn. View; three in Pomona; two each in Koshkonong, Pottersville and Bakersfield; and one in Dora.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 139,164.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Jefferson.
1,000-2,499: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Dunklin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Warren, Washington, Webster.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Holt, Iron, Knox, Monroe, Montgomery, Shelby, St. Clair.
25-49: Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland.
10-24: Worth.
Deaths: 2,395.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 90,145.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-7,499: Benton.
2,500-4,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph, Union.
100-499: Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
25-49: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,503.
Source: Local health departments, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.