Through Dec. 27 (noon to 6 p.m.): The West Plains Model Railroad Club Holiday Model Train Display will be shown on the second floor of the West Plains Opera House, 35 Court Square. The show will be open daily, except for Christmas Day. Admission is free, though donations are accepted.
Through Dec. 31 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Nanci Harlin’s artwork will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Her work is predominantly done in colored pencil and features animals and western and Native American themes.
Dec. 23 (8 a.m. to noon): the Baxter Regional Auxiliary annual Gift Wrapping Fundraiser is underway in the hospital’s main lobby. Proceeds benefit Baxter Regional Medical Center equipment needs and special services. Prices may vary. Drop off gifts with volunteers, who will say when they may be picked up. Call 870-508-1064 for more information.
Dec. 23 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at Ozarks Healthcare Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
