Betty Sue Walker, 76, passed away on March 12, 2020 ,in St. Louis, Mo. She was born May 8, 1943, in West Plains, Mo.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents Jesse Martin Mitchell and William Curtis Mitchell of Mountainville, Mo., one brother, three sisters, her husband Charles Eugene Walker and some nieces and nephews.
She is survived by four sisters; three daughters Tammy Jo Waller and husband Freddy Waller of Arnold, Mo., Patty Sue McLean and husband Ed McLean of Florida, and Nancy Walker of Jefferson City, Mo.; one son Chris Walker of Lytle, Texas; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren, along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. on March 27 in the Springfield National Cemetery.
