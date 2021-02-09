In reports issued Friday and Monday, reflecting case counts from Thursday through Sunday, the Howell County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed.
To date, the county has recorded 3,547 cases of coronavirus infection and 94 associated deaths.
Using estimated numbers, the 14-day positivity rate is 25.3%, down 0.4% from a week ago. Public health officials say a rate of 5% or below is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows new cases are down 26.03% from 8 to 14 days ago. About 19.9 cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the county over the past week.
Of the total cases 73 are known to be currently active, and of those, 14 require hospitalization, about 19%. A week ago, health officials reported 88 active cases, 15 of which were hospitalized.
Of the new cases, 15 are in West Plains, three in Mtn. View, two in Willow Springs and one each in Pottersville and Pomona.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 466,664.
Change from last report: 3,545.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 7,143.
Change from last report: 26.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 307,373.
Change from last report: 10,879.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette.
Deaths: 5,106.
Change from last report: 97.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
