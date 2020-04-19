West Plains R-7 School Board members voted Thursday during a special meeting to hire SAPP Design of Springfield to assist with an application for grant funds to build a storm shelter/multipurpose building at West Plains Elementary School.
It was the only agenda item for the meeting, which lasted about four minutes and was held via the Zoom videoconferencing service and open to an in-person audience of nine or less.
R-7 Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson noted funding set aside for the storm shelters had been released and the federal and state grant application process was underway, but the district needs to submit a letter of intent that meets grant guidelines.
The next regular board meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the elementary school library.
