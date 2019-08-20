Morna Grace Kimberling, age 93, of Aurora, Mo., passed away at 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Republic Nursing and Rehab in Republic, Mo. She was born July 2, 1926, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Velma (Rudolph) Wineman.
Morna was a 1945 graduate of Central Heights High School in Mason City, Iowa. After high school she worked for two years at the FBI in Washington, D.C. While there she saw a list of names of servicemen who would like to receive mail. Morna picked Paul Odell Kimberling from that list because she liked his name. After writing to each other for a year they met, dated and then married on March 5, 1947, in Mason City, Iowa.
Morna traveled the world with her husband, moving 15 times. After Paul retired from the military they bought the Cardinal Hill, Gas, Bait and Tackle Shop near Cape Fair, Mo. They sold the business in 1978 and moved to Aurora, Mo.
Morna was a driver for Meals on Wheels till she was 83, she also was on the board of the Byron E. Taylor Christian Service Center and a member of the Aurora Community of Christ Church. Other than serving others Morna’s favorite passion was traveling the world, including Greece, Germany, Israel, Jordon, Hawaii, Panama, Alaska and the Caribbean.
Paul preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 1987.
Morna is survived by her two sons, Paul (Kim) Kimberling and his wife Stacey, of West Plains, Mo., and Kevin Kimberling and his wife Kathy, of Aurora; one brother, Ralph Wineman, of Crystal Lake, Ill.; five grandchildren Bobbie J. Kimberling of Republic, Mo., Ashley Casad and her husband Cameron, of Baltimore, Md., Amber Kimberling of Moore, Okla., Adam and Nathan Kimberling, both of Aurora; three great-grandchildren, Kate Wooderson of Republic, Sam Wooderson of Bolivar, Mo. and Merritt Grace Casad of Baltimore; one daughter-in-law, Susan Apperson of Moore, Okla. and two sisters-in-law, Nancy and Ruby Wineman of Mason City, Iowa.
Morna was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Velma, husband Paul, daughter Diana Kimberling, son Raymond Kimberling and two brothers Elmer and Dick Wineman.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora.
Memorial donations may be payable to the Aurora Community of Christ Church, in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.
