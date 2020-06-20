Agnes Thompson

Visitation services for Agnes Sophie Thompson, 73, West Plains, Mo., will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Thompson passed away at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at West Vue Green House Homes.
She was born Feb. 14, 1947, at Detroit, Mich., to Stanley Waskowski and Alfreda Gapski Waskowski. On Nov. 25, 1965, she was married at Detroit, Mich., to Jimmy Thompson.
Mrs. Thompson was a beautician and a homemaker. She enjoyed ceramics and was a member of MS Support Group. Mrs. Thompson was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband Jimmy Thompson, of the family home; two children Mark Thompson, West Plains, Mo., and Kimberly Bedard and husband James, Harrison Township, Mich.; four grandchildren Brittany, Brandon, Bradley and Jonathan; one great-grandchild Adalynn; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, George B. Thompson and Ethel Thompson-Tusher, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Howell Valley Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
