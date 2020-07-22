Sally Ford

Funeral services for Sally Frances Ford, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Central Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ford went to her eternal home on July 20, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God gave her peace throughout her long and beautiful life and especially in her last weeks.
She was born Feb. 5, 1934, at Moko, Ark., to William “Bud” Dykes and Ruth Bernice Sills Dykes. On Feb. 7, 1951, she was married at West Plains, Mo., to the love of her life and the joy of her days, Henry George Ford, who preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2015.
Having become a Christian at the age of 12, Sally loved the Lord beyond all else. Her quiet yet contagious faith echoed into her life with continuous acts of service and overwhelming gratitude of the people surrounding her. She was a faithful member of the Central Church of Christ in West Plains.
After working as a telephone operator in Michigan and then as a cook at Junction Hill School, she treasured her work beside her husband on the family farm and found great delight in caring for those she loved, namely her children and their children, her sisters-in-law, her extended family and friends. Ultimately, she loved cooking memorable dishes, she loved her grandchildren and she loved Jesus (and not in that order).
A self-taught cook, always modestly brushing off her talents, Sally greatly enjoyed preparing meals for others, whether a large family dinner, providing meals for neighbors or simply anyone in need. Her family spent years trying to master many of her recipes including her hot rolls, among many other delicious dishes from her kitchen.
Her love of the Bible and her commitment to reading it daily inspired her to leave ice water in the mailbox for the postman on hot summer days, to be a trusted confidant who shared great wisdom and to put others before herself without fail.
Above all, her unconditional love and her tender acceptance will be missed most of all, and our great loss is now Heaven’s great gain. Please honor her by sharing your precious memories of Sally with her family and anyone that crosses your path.
She is survived by two children Mike Ford and wife Carol, Peace Valley, Mo., and Nancy Chamberlain and husband Danny, Springfield, Mo.; four grandchildren Shannon Kiefer and husband Chris, Chris Ford and wife Jennifer, Brandon Chamberlain, and Zac Crase and fiancée Clair Plummer; and five great-grandchildren Gracie, Logan, Cade, Ainsley and Austin.
Her parents, husband, one infant son Larry Wayne, one infant brother and her sister Marie Perry preceded her in death.
Mrs. Ford will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mint Springs Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
