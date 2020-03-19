Local cancellations and postponements continue to be announced as officials monitor the climbing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri; among the latest, a West Plains City Council meeting, the annual Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative member meeting, and Oz-Con.
Gov. Mike Parson, reporting updates daily, said at 8 a.m. Thursday that, overnight, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had grown to 24, up from 16 on Wednesday.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a sixth case had been confirmed in Greene County, adding one more to the governor’s tally. In addition to the most recent case announce, Gov. Parson’s update lists seven cases in St. Louis County; five in Greene County; two each in Cass, Christian and Cole counties and the city of St. Louis; and one each in Henry, Jackson and Boone County. One other case has been recorded in a patient from out of state.
One death related to the illness has been recorded to date in Missouri; Gov. Parson announced Wednesday afternoon a patient in Boone County had died.
W.P. CITY COUNCIL
West Plains city officials announced that the city council meeting scheduled for Monday has been put on hold. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.
“While we recognize this decision affects many citizens in our community, our top priority is the health and well-being of the community, along with public safety,” said City Clerk Mallory Snodgras. “Please know this is a rapidly-changing situation that requires frequent evaluation, and we will continue to follow the guidelines of national and local public health officials as this situation develops.”
For more information call 256-7176.
OZ-CON CANCELED
Organizers of the OzCon gaming, cosplay and anime convention have canceled this year’s event due to concerns for public safety regarding the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The event was planned for April 24 through 26 at the West Plains Civic Center, and is hosted annually by the Missouri State University-West Plains’ Association for Computing Machinery student organization.
According to CJ Collins, staff chair of the OzCon organizing committee, the event was canceled after consulting with officials from Missouri State University-West Plains and the West Plains Civic Center.
“After careful consideration and consultation with university officials and the West Plains Civic Center about the wellness and safety of our guests, and in following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have made the difficult choice to cancel OzCon 2020,” Collins said. “Our team will be reaching out directly to vendors and attendees with information regarding refunds.”
“We want to thank all of our volunteers, attendees, vendors and guests for all the support this year,” he added. “We will see you at OzCon 2021, April 23 through 25!”
For more information, visit www.oz-con.com
CO-OP MEETING RESCHEDULED
Officials with Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative have postponed the 81st annual membership meeting to July 21. It was initially scheduled for May 1, but rescheduled in keeping with recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, they announced.
Per the CDC’s guidelines of no more than 50 people gathering, the West Plains Civic Center will not be able to host any event prior to May 15, they noted.
“We worked diligently with the West Plains Civic Center as well as our music entertainer, Billy Dean,” said Manager of Member Services Myles Smith. “We are pleased to move forward with the 81st annual Meeting of Membership at the West Plains Civic Center with Billy Dean as our live musical entertainment. We look forward to seeing our members and their families.”
