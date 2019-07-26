From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, admission to the Willow Springs Water Park, 1004 Corn Ave., will be free.
The free swim day is courtesy of Healthy Schools, Healthy Communities and the city of Willow Springs.
The water park includes a slide, “lazy river” children’s play area with fountains, a wading pool and a lap pool/community pool.
