Cindy Hayes-Bechard is the big winner in the West Plains Daily Quill’s summer scavenger hunt, which carries with it a prize package valued at over $200.
Prizes include a $30 gift certificate from Fish Shack, four Little Caesars pizzas, $50 gift certificate from Sally Beauty, a pet bed from Arlee Home Fashions, a $10 gift certificate from Rustic Rose, a Hybrid Red Drift Rose Bush from Landscape Legends, two movie tickets to Glass Sword, two cases of Pepsi products courtesy of MidAmerica Pepsi, and a Sandi Soaps gift package.
Readers scoured the advertisements of the May 30 edition of the Quill to find an image of flip-flops hidden within 13 ads throughout the paper. Hayes-Bechard managed to correctly identify 12 of them.
Special thanks to the businesses who participated with their ads. Towne & Country Lighting, Conceal Carry Gun Class, Pruett’s Pool and Spa, Danahy Auction, Brill Title Company, Wiles Abstract & Title Co., Old Time Antique Mall, Mo-Ark Glass, Richards Brothers, TBN Electric, Little Caesars and Southern Missouri Land Services.
