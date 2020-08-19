A part of JJ Highway in Douglas and Ozark counties will be reduced to one lane with a width restriction starting Monday, as contractor crews begin overlaying the road.
Weather permitting, crews are expected to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sept. 14 on JJ Highway from Highway 5 in Douglas County to Highway 95 in Ozark County. The single lane will have a 10-foot width restriction.
As construction is underway, flaggers will be present and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car. Work will be carried out on weekends as necessary.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For more information, call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam 417-469-2589 or the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
