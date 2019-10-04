The Junction Hill C-12 School District will hold its October school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Board members are expected to review and approve bills, and approve the monthly safety report, names to add to the substitute teacher list, the annual guidance committee report and the annual facilities and safety report.
Also on the agenda, a review of curriculum and assessment report, the 2019-2020 school budget and the 2020-2021 school calendar.
Principal Dr. Tim Perkins and Superintendent John Dern will give their administrator reports.
The school board will then adjourn to a closed session to discuss personnel and a student matter.
