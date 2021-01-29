On Jan. 25, 2021, Windel (Wil) Carroll Jr., 59, Pottersville, Mo., passed peacefully into eternal life to be with his Heavenly Father after a long battle with cancer at his home.
He was born on May 10, 1961, in Casper, Wyo., to Windel (Ray) and Louise Carroll.
Wil leaves behind his wife Trudy Carroll; two children Kellee Carroll and wife Jennifer, and Andrew Carroll and significant other Hannah Luanne; five grandchildren Isabella, Thompson, Oliver, Maxwell and Salem Rain all of Gillette, Wyo.; two sisters Annette Morgan and husband Juan Castro, Pottersville, Mo., and Deneen Olson and husband Robert, Gillette, Wyo.; two nieces Shannon Morgan and Katie Olson; one nephew Shaun Morgan; and special friends Frank and Judy Bell, Pottersville, Mo., and Chad and Lori Rhen, San Diego, Calif. Wil dearly loved all his family and friends.
His parents and previous wife Sandra Carroll preceded him in death.
Wil worked at Carroll's Upholstery in Gillette, Wyo., before starting a career as an over-the-road truck driver. He especially enjoyed working for Andrew Wommack Ministries assisting in transporting and setting up the events with his longtime trucking partner, Chad.
Wil was a devoted Christian and dearly loved the Lord. He was a member of the Spring Creek Community Church in West Plains, Mo. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of life for Wil will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Spring Creek Community Church in West Plains, Mo., with a meal to follow.
Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
