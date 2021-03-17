Donors continue to find ways to give to Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains, despite the organization’s decision to cancel its annual country music concert for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent concert, headlined by Rodney Atkins in 2019, raised a record-breaking $80,110 from ticket sales and auction items. Proceeds each year go toward research of cystic fibrosis, a genetic and progressive disease that causes lungs to produce excess mucus and leads to chronic infections and respiratory problems.
The disease affects about 1 in 3,000 Missourians, and 1 in 30,000 in the U.S., and there is no cure.
To help ensure funding for research into the disease continues, several area businesses have made contributions to the association just this month, and Captain D’s is joining the cause with its second annual Cystic Fibrosis Day.
The fast-food seafood restaurant at 1402 Preacher Roe Blvd. in West Plains will donate a portion of Saturday’s proceeds to the association.
Owners Zack and Jessica Stokes and staff will be working hard that day fixing everyone’s Captain D’s favorites, say volunteers with the organization.
“Last year, this was a very successful event and we look forward to teaming up with Captain D’s again this year,” says Rick Frazier with Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains. In its inaugural Cystic Fibrosis Day, the restaurant raised over $1,400 for cystic fibrosis research.
To help boost sales — and the restaurant’s contribution — a special offer will be on the menu.
“We will have an all day special of Fish and Fries for $4.99 on Saturday, plus all other items that are on our regular menu,” says Zack.
Business hours for Captain D’s are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
To make an independent donation to support the cause, mail a check to Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains, 1619 Webster Ave., West Plains, MO 65775.
