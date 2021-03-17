DONATION

West Plains Bank and Trust Company has donated  $1,000 to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of West Plains during the organization’s yearly fundraising drive. The donations usually come in the weeks leading up to the association's music concert, held annually in March, which has been postponed until next year due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions at venues and scheduling uncertainties with entertainers. But research into treatments or a possible cure for cystic fibrosis continues. The genetic disease causes progressive damage to the lungs from thick mucus buildup that is difficult to expel, causes difficulty in breathing, and can lead to death. Diagnosis is usually made in infancy or childhood, leading to lifetime breathing treatments and other therapies to help keep the lungs clear.

Donors continue to find ways to give to Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains, despite the organization’s decision to cancel its annual country music concert for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent concert, headlined by Rodney Atkins in 2019, raised a record-breaking $80,110 from ticket sales and auction items. Proceeds each year go toward research of cystic fibrosis, a genetic and progressive disease that causes lungs to produce excess mucus and leads to chronic infections and respiratory problems.

The disease affects about 1 in 3,000 Missourians, and 1 in 30,000 in the U.S., and there is no cure.

To help ensure funding for research into the disease continues, several area businesses have made contributions to the association just this month, and Captain D’s is joining the cause with its second annual Cystic Fibrosis Day.

The fast-food seafood restaurant at 1402 Preacher Roe Blvd. in West Plains will donate a portion of Saturday’s proceeds to the association.

Owners Zack and Jessica Stokes and staff will be working hard that day fixing everyone’s Captain D’s favorites, say volunteers with the organization.

“Last year, this was a very successful event and we look forward to teaming up with Captain D’s again this year,” says Rick Frazier with Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains. In its inaugural Cystic Fibrosis Day, the restaurant raised over $1,400 for cystic fibrosis research.

To help boost sales — and the restaurant’s contribution — a special offer will be on the menu.

“We will have an all day special of Fish and Fries for $4.99 on Saturday, plus all other items that are on our regular menu,” says Zack.

Business hours for Captain D’s are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

To make an independent donation to support the cause, mail a check to Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains, 1619 Webster Ave., West Plains, MO 65775.

