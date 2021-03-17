West Plains Bank and Trust Company has donated $1,000 to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of West Plains during the organization’s yearly fundraising drive. The donations usually come in the weeks leading up to the association's music concert, held annually in March, which has been postponed until next year due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions at venues and scheduling uncertainties with entertainers. But research into treatments or a possible cure for cystic fibrosis continues. The genetic disease causes progressive damage to the lungs from thick mucus buildup that is difficult to expel, causes difficulty in breathing, and can lead to death. Diagnosis is usually made in infancy or childhood, leading to lifetime breathing treatments and other therapies to help keep the lungs clear.