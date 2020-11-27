Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Dec. 1: The Ozark Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America will hold its popcorn sale fundraiser online at bit.ly/SupportScouting306. Free shipping is available for all online orders of $30 and above. To support a specific scout by name, visit www.trails-end.com/store/scout.
Through Dec. 19 (4-8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays): Bell ringers will start filling red kettles for the Salvation Army at Walmart grocery and pharmacy entries and at Ramey supermarket. Volunteers are needed and asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Call Kay Mead, 256-6147, or email kmead@oaiwp.org.
Through Dec. 20: “Fall Into Winter,” an exhibition of artworks by Cindy Temple, will be on display in the civic center gallery on the mezzanine during regular center hours, courtesy of West Plains Council on the Arts.
Through Dec. 31 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Nanci Harlin’s artwork will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Her work is predominantly done in colored pencil and features animals and western and Native American themes.
SATURDAY
Nov. 28 (10 a.m. to noon): Make holiday treasures for the family or handmade gifts for the holidays from the abundance of natural objects this season offers at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. Designed for ages 12 and older, class size is limited to five participants and registration is required. Participants are reminded to social distance and stay home if sick. Reserve a spot at www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
Nov. 28 (5 p.m.): Alton’s Christmas festivities begin with the crowning of Mr. and Miss Merry Christmas and Little Mr. and Miss Merry Christmas on the south side of the Oregon County Courthouse, which will be followed by the annual parade at 6 p.m. The route has been changed to travel down the bypass, then around the square, so that Shepherd’s View residents can watch. All float entries are welcome to join the parade, which will line up at 5:15 p.m. at Alton School. Entry forms are available on the “Alton Culture Club” Facebook page, but are not required.
NEXT WEEK
Dec. 4 and Jan. 6: MSU-WP offers Zoom video conferencing STAR Orientation sessions for freshmen and transfer students with less than 10 credit hours. Online sessions are also available at any time via the university’s Blackboard system. Admission to the university and completion of required testing is required before participating. To learn more about admissions call 255-7955 or email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu; testing, call 255-7943 or email WPTesting@MissouriState.edu; or STAR Orientation, call 255-7222, email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu or go online to wp.missouristate.edu/aaccess/star.
Dec. 5 (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): Santa Claus is coming to “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market in the Endurance Church parking lot, 805 Worley Drive, for a holiday meet-and-greet in the fresh are and sunshine. He is expected to arrive on a fire truck, courtesy of Howell Rural Fire Department.
Dec. 5 (2-4 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts will host a Meet the Artist Event at the gallery on the mezzanine in the civic center, for West Plains artist Cindy Temple. Temple’s works, “Fall Into Winter” will be on display.
Dec. 5 (4:30 p.m.): Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade will make its way through downtown, from Booster Field to Ferguson Street. This year’s theme is “Gnome for the Holidays.” Lineup starts at 4 p.m. at Booster Field. Find updates @willowspringschamberofcommerce on Facebook.
Dec. 6: Center Grove Baptist Church, 14361 E Highway in Moody, will hold its annual Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner following church services, which will be held at 10 a.m.
Dec. 6 (3 p.m.): The Mister and Miss Merry Christmas Pageant will be held in the civic center. Audience admission is $5. Socially distanced seating will be in effect and masks required; festive Christmas masks will be provided to children. For more information follow Mr and Mrs Claus on Facebook @westplainsmo or call 274-8548.
Dec. 8 (3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.): Twin Pines Conservation Education Center will host a holiday wreath-making workshop using local Missouri conifer boughs with a variety of dried native plants to add interesting accents. Materials provided. Class size is limited to five people ages 18 and older. Required registration may be completed up to the day of the event. Call 573-325-1381.
Dec. 9, 11, 16 and 18 (10 a.m. to noon): Caregivers FIRST, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments, will hold a workshop by phone. The program is designed to help caregivers learn new skills, practice positive self-care, connect with others and navigate VA and community resources. S.A.V.E. suicide prevention training will be offered in the last class. Participants must be able to attend all classes. To register or for more information call 573-778-4476.
Dec. 9 (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension will host a Women in Dairy holiday craft meeting that will double as a drop date for an adopted family. Follow @MOWomenInDairy on Facebook.
DECEMBER
Dec. 11 (5-7 p.m.): Santa heads to Ozarka College’s Melbourne, Ark., campus for a Holiday Drive-Thru Christmas Dash. Attendees can drive through the parking lot, drop a letter to Santa in the special North Pole mailbox and receive a gift while supplies last. The free event will take place rain or shine, but in case of inclement weather, will be cancelled. Contact Suellen Davidson, 870-368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.
Dec. 12 (4 p.m.): The West Plains Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade will take place on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. This year’s theme is “Stronger Together.” The route, changed to accommodate social distancing, will begin at Porter Wagoner and Girdley Street by West Plains City Hall and end at People’s Park, Porter Wagoner and Broadway. Participants must preregister — walkups will not be allowed. Lineup and safety instructions will be provided upon registration, which may be completed by filling out a form available at the chamber office, 401 Jefferson Ave.
Dec. 12 (5-7 p.m.): Santa heads to Ozarka College Carpenter Technical Center in Ash Flat, Ark., for a Holiday Drive-Thru Christmas Dash. Attendees can drive through the parking lot, drop a letter to Santa in the special North Pole mailbox and receive a gift while supplies last. The free event will take place rain or shine, but in case of inclement weather, will be cancelled. Contact Suellen Davidson, 870-368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.
Dec. 15 (noon to 1 p.m.): Eric Gibson and the Thrivent Member Network invite family farmers to participate in a Zoom webinar, “Keeping the Farm in the Family” to learn how to take steps to protect farm assets today and in the future, identify and overcome transition obstacles and develop a strategy to smoothly transition and maintain family harmony. Sign up at connect.thrivent.com/eric-gibson/events.
Dec. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Dec. 19 (6 p.m.): The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce 2020 Christmas Parade, themed “Have a Merry Star Spangled Christmas,” will make its way through downtown Mtn. View. Lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Wayside Park/the city pool. Horses, ATVs and UTVs are welcome but most be decorated for Christmas and driven by licensed adults. Floats will be judged, and musics, lights and singing is encouraged.
Dec. 23 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Dec. 31: The Christian Women of Willow Springs will officially disband at year’s end. The organization’s treasury will go to the Willow Springs Ministerial Alliance to help serve local needs.
2021
MARCH
March 24 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.): Give Ozarks Day, a regional day of giving presented by Community Foundation of the Ozarks will take place online to support CFO’s nonprofit partners. This year’s theme is “Rally for Recovery” and will offer a change for nonprofits to raise funds after a difficult year of pandemic-caused cancellations, challenges and disruptions, often coupled with increased need for service. Donors may make tax-deductible gifts at GiveOzarks.org.
