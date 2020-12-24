Christopher Bell 

Funeral services for Christopher Norris Bell, 30, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Bell passed away at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born March 21, 1990, at West Plains, Mo., to Mona Franklin Mattes. Christopher graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 2008. He was an EMT serving southern Howell County, Mo.
He is survived by two children Hailie and Kolby Bell; the mother of his children Amanda Bell, West Plains; his mother and father Mona and Bob Mattes, West Plains; four brothers Michael Bell and wife Ambre, Traskwood, Ark., Matthew Bell and wife, Brittni, West Plains, Eric Mattes and wife, Pam and Bobby Mattes, all of Lanton, Mo.; one sister, Felicia Wall, Kenai, Alaska; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His grandparents and three uncles Rick Philpott, Robert Philpott and Gus Franklin preceded him in death.
Visitation service were held from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, on Dec. 23, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Blue Mound Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
