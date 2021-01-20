With tensions mounting between differing political factions leading to today's presidential swearing-in of Joseph Biden, members of the enforcement arm of the nation’s executive branch near and far are calling on citizens to exercise their rights peacefully and lawfully for the sake of everyone's safety.
After months of disagreement and unrest regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, social issues and pandemic policies, tensions came to a boiling point Jan. 6 when rioters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and five lives were lost as a result, including that of one police officer.
Howell County Sheriff Brent Campbell reassures the public that their right to free speech will be protected by law enforcement officers, but reminds all that law enforcement also has a duty to protect citizens if peaceful protest turns to unlawful activity.
While his office remains prepared to respond to potential crimes against people or property, Campbell is confident Howell County citizens will ride out this period of unrest without resorting to violence.
“There's no doubt that people are on edge, but I think everything will turn out the best way possible,” he says.
Campbell’s department has also used social media as a tool to reassure the public regarding rumors found on social media and websites claiming that martial law will be enacted. The department has specifically addressed a rumor that National Guard soldiers headquartered at the West Plains Armory could be called upon to enforce martial law.
On its Facebook page, the Howell County Sheriff's Department posted a statement dispelling the rumors after communicating with National Guard officials, who reinforced the rumors are false.
Noting that the Missouri National Guard has published statements across its own social media platforms indicating the falseness of the rumor, the department encourages concerned citizens to fact check media sources to "ensure accuracy and legitimacy."
For its part, the Missouri National Guard says, “The best way to stop the proliferation of rumors and conspiracy theories is simply not to share them.”
Both agencies recommend visiting the National Guard website at www.nationalguard.mil, and following @Missouri.National.Guard on Facebook for accurate information.
U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison of the U.S. Department of Justice in the Western District of Missouri, based in Springfield, reiterates federal law enforcement will protect the Constitutional right of Americans to “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
“My determination to protect our Constitutional rights, however, is matched by my utmost respect for law and order,” Garrison adds, while also reminding unlawful activity will not be tolerated.
“I stand with our law enforcement partners, who will take all necessary measures to protect public safety and uphold the rule of law. We will not tolerate violence, nor will we overlook criminal behavior,” emphasizes Garrison. “Those who cross the line from exercising their rights to violating the law will be held accountable for their actions and prosecuted accordingly.”
He points out that political disagreement does not justify domestic terrorism, acts of violence, hurting or threatening others, trespassing or any other law-breaking activity.
“The genius of American democracy lies in the ability of its citizens to disagree with one another without resorting to violence, and to respect the peaceful transition of power following each election,” he continues. “We must be vigilant against those who undermine our democratic ideals by engaging in criminal violence.”
Garrison asks for the public's help in keeping communities safe and protecting the free speech rights of all Missourians.
“Each citizen has a role to play,” he says. “Remember to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to local authorities. If you see something, say something.”
State capitols across the U.S. have stepped up security in their buildings as the FBI issued a nationwide bulletin warning of plans for armed protests ahead of today’s inauguration, reports the Associated Press.
Information about real or potential threats of violence at upcoming demonstrations or events may be reported by calling 800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.
