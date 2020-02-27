An area woman was reported missing Thursday by a family member who said that, as of Dec. 28, she was last known to be in Birch Tree.
Erica Gower-Raber, 29, is described as a Caucasian woman with a fair complexion and a medium build. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has short black hair and green eyes, according to police.
Before her disappearance Gower-Raber had reportedly mentioned going to Cabool. Investigators with the Mtn. View Police Department said she is known to frequent the areas of Birch Tree, Mtn. View, Willow Springs and West Plains.
A missing person’s report has been entered into the state database and information regarding her whereabouts may be reported to the Mtn. View Police Department at 417-934-2525, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 417-469-3121 or by calling 911 or local law enforcement agencies.
