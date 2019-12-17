Funeral services for Jimmie Dale Ledbetter, 63, Pottersville, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Ledbetter passed away at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 12, 1956, at West Plains, Mo., to Luther James Ledbetter and Doris Mae Sumner Ledbetter. On Nov. 6, 1994, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Dorothy Underwood, who preceded him in death on July 25, 2003. He worked as a boilermaker and traveled throughout the United States. Jimmie enjoyed races, NASCAR, taking his boat out and having a good time.
He is survived by one daughter Amanda Frost and husband Mike, Maumelle, Ark., and one grandson Blake Frost.
His parents, wife Dorothy Ledbetter, two sisters Gayla Auffert and Peggy Evans and one brother Donald Ray McGoldrick preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Association and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
