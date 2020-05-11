The city of West Plains strongly encourages residents to stay home unless performing essential activities for their household, and to follow social distancing requirements, even outdoors.
The West Plains City Hall lobby will remain closed this week to the public. Utility bills may be paid online at westplains.net, by phone at 256-4818, by dropping checks with statements in the drop box in front of the building or paying at West Plains Bank & Trust or Wood & Huston Bank drive-thrus by May 20.
The civic center remains closed to the public this week; the civic center pool and fitness center will reopen May 18 with limited occupancy.
Jimmy Carrol Sports Complex and play equipment at city parks are still closed to the public, though parks and trails are open for walking.
The North Terra Golf Course Pro Shop is open to the public with a maximum of six people, including employees, in the building at a time. Golf carts are limited to one person per cart. League play starts May 18.
The Ozark Heritage Welcome Center remains closed to the public.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station has reopened and recycling has resumed.
The West Plains Public Library is allowing patrons to pickup reserved items and return checked out materials during hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Reservations can be made online or by phone by calling 256-4775. Doors will remain locked to the general public and only unlocked for customers picking up reservations in the hallway.
West Plains Transit services have transitioned back to short routes and is now using the transit bus to help riders maintain 6-foot social distancing. Call 256-1241 if a ride is needed.
Police and fire departments are maintaining normal operations.
Positive tests: 9,918
Over 3,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 600: St. Charles.
Over 400: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Clay, Greene, Lincoln, Scott.
Over 50: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Pemiscot, Pettis.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois, Stoddard.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 488 (Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 4,012
Over 800: Lincoln.
Over 500: Pulaski.
Over 100: Benton, Garland, Washington.
Over 75: Craighead, Faulkner, Union.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Mississippi, Saline.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Hot Spring, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Independence, Izard, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier, Sharp.
Deaths: 91 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Little River.
