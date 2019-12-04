Raymond Wood

Graveside services for Raymond Arthur Wood, 94, Willow Springs, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Olden, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Wood passed away at 1:17 p.m. Monday Dec. 2, 2019, at Willow Care Nursing Home.
He was born Feb. 17, 1925, at Pomona, Mo., to Elmer Wood and Olive Shadwell Wood. On Aug. 10, 1946, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Mildred Wanda Lee Burgess, who preceded him in death on April 8, 2019. Mr. Wood was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. Before his retirement, Mr. Wood was a dairy farmer; he loved to farm and cut hay. He enjoyed his grandchildren and taking his kids hunting when they were young. Mr. Wood loved his wife.
He is survived by five children David Wood and wife Truda, Pomona, Mo., Randy Wood and wife Bonnie, Lee Wood and wife Kay, Jerry Wood and wife Wilma, and Larry Wood and wife Sandra, all of Willow Springs; 15 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers Neil Wood and wife Edith, Willow Springs; Jr. Wood, Washington, Ill., and Kenneth Wood and wife Ruth, West Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, wife, twins Karla and Kyle, and four sisters preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
