Starla Smith grew up in Dora and now she’s using her skills as a nurse practitioner to serve patients in her home area.
“I’m working in Mercy’s clinics in Summersville, Mtn. View and Birch Tree,” she said. “I knew I wanted to serve in a rural area and the people here are near to my heart. Health care is such a wonderful opportunity to touch and serve people.”
Smith began her education at Missouri State University–West Plains, then went on to the University of Missouri for her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She earned her master’s degree and became a family nurse practitioner after attending Chamberlain University.
Now, she’s home to help her patients stay well.
“I’m a big advocate of preventive medicine,” she said. “I don’t just want to heal my patients when they’re sick — I want to keep them well.”
When she’s not in one of Mercy’s clinics, Smith can be found enjoying the Ozarks’ rivers and lakes as she kayaks and goes camping.
Smith is taking walk-in patients on Mondays, Tuesdays and alternating Wednesdays at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine, Mtn. View. The “Come On In” hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days are designed for anyone to walk in and get care. In addition, Smith has appointments available Thursdays and alternating Wednesdays at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Birch Tree, and Fridays at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Summersville.
To schedule an appointment, go online to bit.ly/StarlaSmith or call 417-934-2251 in Mtn. View, 573-292-3214 in Birch Tree or 417-932-4119 in Summersville.
