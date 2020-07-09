The local Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets several times a week at 1400 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
Closed meetings for AA members or prospective members with a drinking problem are held at 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Smoking is allowed.
Open meetings for anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests are held at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at noon Saturdays. The meetings held Thursdays and noon Saturdays are nonsmoking, and the Saturday evening meetings can be made nonsmoking by request. All others are smoking.
For more information call John at the AA phone number, 256-8988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.