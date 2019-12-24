The 100th session of the General Assembly of the State of Missouri is rapidly coming to a close for the Christmas holidays, and next year’s session is not scheduled to begin until Wednesday, January 8. So for a moment today, we’ll tune out the world of politics to remember who we are and where we live—to count our blessings.
Although others may perceive Ozarkians as not the wealthiest, they are without question some of the most generous. Throughout the year, it warms the heart to hear and read of local acts of kindness— neighbors helping neighbors. This unselfishness is not forgotten, but witnessed and remembered passing down one generation to another. Thank all of you. It’s what makes this place such a great place to live, and helps make our country still the greatest of all time. We can’t forget that, and we must continue to do our part to keep it that way.
As a young boy, one of my favorite Christmas songs was “Little Drummer Boy,” and not just because of the drum melody (which I could follow banging on mom’s pots and pans). I also liked the simple message which is a reminder of where we live (our home and part of God’s country). We all have talents. It’s our duty to humbly use those gifts (like the drummer boy) to give back with our hearts at least a small part of what we have graciously been given. Sandy and I wish you and your family a very blessed and Merry Christmas day and a safe holiday season.
I’ll be home for a couple of weeks, and you can reach me here, but I’ll be back in Jefferson City in January. I’ve already pre-filed several bills, and will be talking about those in coming weeks.
I always enjoy meeting and visiting with people (and groups) from across the state. I’ll continue to work hard this coming session to push forward our common sense and conservative values. When you are in Jefferson City, I encourage you to please stop by my office in the Capitol (District 154, office 114-C). If you would like to schedule a specific time to visit at the Capitol or locally, or if you have questions or concerns, please contact Sarah in my office at 573-751-1455. This is an especially good time between sessions to visit with me about suggestions for next year’s legislation.
Best regards,
David P. Evans
Missouri State Representative
District 154
