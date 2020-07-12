Already charged in Howell County with nine felonies related to the thefts of five vehicles over the span of four days, a Koshkonong resident now has an additional Howell County charge of stealing a motor vehicle, plus first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm charges filed against him in Ozark County.
Robert A. Abbott, 45, was taken into custody Thursday on Arkansas Street by an officer with the West Plains Police Department and a deputy with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department, allegedly found sleeping in a truck that had been reported stolen by Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative.
The added charges are also felonies, and all of the alleged crimes occurred between June 28 and July 1.
At 2:44 p.m. on June 30, an Ozark County resident reported he had parked a 2016 Dodge 3500 pulling a trailer with excavating equipment on it, the keys in it, at a restaurant on Third Street in Gainesville while he had a meal. When he returned, he found the trailer had been unhooked from the truck and left where it had been parked, but the vehicle, valued at $35,000 was gone.
The same day, the truck was located parked behind a house on County Road 530 in Ozark County, but the keys and a Glock handgun and two magazines, valued at $900, were missing. When Abbott was arrested, he reportedly had the firearm and magazines, plus a credit/debit card with the victim’s name on it.
Abbott allegedly admitted to taking the victim’s truck after he had noticed the keys were in the ignition and unhooked the trailer, and drove it to the county road to park it behind what he believed to be an abandoned house.
He reportedly said he then walked to U.S. 160 headed east toward West Plains, returned to the truck to get his cigarettes, then walked to West Plains on U.S. 160.
Abbott was held at the Howell County Jail and transferred to Ozark County on that county's charges charges, according to Howell County Sheriff’s Department officials.
At the time of his arrest, Abbott was on supervised probation on a 2019 conviction of stealing $750 or more, and awaiting trial on charges of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and armed criminal action related to an alleged attack with a baseball bat that happened at a home on Utah Street in January.
He also was awaiting trial on charges in three other area counties, all filed in 2019: in Douglas County, they are two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; in Wright County, a count each of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more; and in Christian County, a count each of stealing a motor vehicle, stealing $250 or more, second-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage, and two counts of third-degree domestic assault.
All are felonies except for the property damage charge, which is a misdemeanor.
