The West Plains Education Foundation currently has a board member position open.
The foundation helps to provide assistance to programs within the West Plains R-7 School District that promote the academic success of students.
Funds are raised through annual partnerships within the community, and the Zizzer Homecoming Celebration held each fall.
The board meets once each month and communicates via email when not in session. Anyone interested in serving on the board is encouraged to email lana.snodgras@zizzers.org
