Carl Leon Sims was born the son of Virgil Homer Sims and Ilia Ann Cole Sims on Jan. 19, 1932, in Cheyenne, Okla., and went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas, at the age of 88 years.
He was united in marriage Nov. 8, 1952, at Dequeen, Ark., to Edith Christian.
Carl is survived by one daughter Karen Heistand and husband Ray, of Round Rock, TX; two sons Terry Sims and wife Denise Sims, of Haslet, Texas, and Rodney Sims and fiancée Angelika Seiber of Thayer, Mo.; three grandchildren Kimberly Sims, Ashley Painter and Patrick Sims; eight great-grandchildren; one sister Irene Holland of Lubbock, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Ilia Sims, his wife Edith Sims, one sister Lorene Sims, and three brothers Homer Sims, Roy Sims and Bill Sims.
Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 21, 1950. He proudly served in the Korean War. Carl was honorably discharged on Oct. 21, 1953.
Besides being a farmer, for many years he was employed by MFA, Garnett Wood Products, and he worked in the oilfields in Oklahoma for several years prior to retirement on his farm in Koshkonong, Mo.
He enjoyed fishing and running his tractor and brush hog on his farm. He enjoyed going to eat at the Ozark Café with his very close friend Kenny Dills of West Plains, Mo.
