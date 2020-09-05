The Alton Senior Center will host a curbside Grab ’n’ Go Chicken Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursday at the center, 204 S. Main St. in Alton.
The menu includes chicken fingers, French fries, gravy, Texas toast, German chocolate cake and bottled water.
The suggested contribution for patrons 60 and older is $3.50; all others are asked to give $6 for the meal.
For more information call the center, 417-778-7342.
