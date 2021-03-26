Visitation services for Louis (Lou) Kimble, 71, West Plains, Mo., will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Kimble passed away at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 26, 1949, at Corona, Calif., to Paul Westley Kimble and Cora Mae Houston Kimble. On July 18, 2001, he was married at Pontiac, Mich., to Veronica DeConick, who preceded him in death on April 1, 2008. Mr. Kimble was a veteran, having served with the United States Army for 38 years. He was a professor at Missouri State University, was a Master of Sales, a 32nd Degree Mason, a longtime Elks member and a world traveler.
He is survived by two children Phillip DeConick and wife Jacqueline, and Victor DeConick, all of Farmington Hills, Mich.; one brother Kenneth Kimble and wife Cherie, St. Robert, Mo.; one sister Joanne Maxwell and husband George of the state of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and wife preceded him in death.
Burial will be in the state of Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Lodge and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
