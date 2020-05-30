This month, Ozark Action Head Start marks a milestone: 55 years of raising the standards of early childhood care and education in the rural southern Missouri Ozarks.
The program started locally in 1965 and has grown from an eight-week demonstration project to include full-day, year-round services and many program options.
Nationally, Head Start began in 1964, as a program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Ozark Action Head Start operates 14 centers in six south central Missouri counties, serving 400 children. Each facility offers its services to low-income families and children with disabilities. And the program is growing.
“Our mission is to coordinate and provide services to improve lives of families and kids in our area,” said program Director Reta Reed.
Head Start focuses on outreach to families to help provide preschool to qualifying children between the ages of 3 and 4.
Reed previously told the Quill Ozark Action Head Start has plans to add five Early Head Start centers, designed to offer services to families with children from birth to 3 years old.
The five new centers will be in Alton, Ava, Gainesville, Lutie and Mtn. Grove, said Reed, and the sites were chosen as the result of a community needs assessment by Ozark Action. She added the new early childhood centers will stay open a little longer on average than the centers serving preschool ages.
MORE THAN A PRESCHOOL
Head Start provides many services that go beyond preschool education, said Reed.
For example, the program helps families take steps toward personal goals such as going back to school, budgeting or finding dental care.
Ozark Action Head Start also offers bus transportation, a service that has been eliminated from many other Head Starts in the country.This year Ozark Action Head Start expanded its fleet by four buses to help ensure safe transportation for rural children.
According to a National Survey of Children’s Health, nearly 50% of children have experienced some form of serious childhood trauma. Trauma for children can lead to emotional development and psychological issues in the future, according to the Center for Early Childhood Mental Health.
Head Start is aware of these factors and in fall 2016, launched the Trauma Smart initiative locally, which encourages staff to meet the social and emotional needs along with educational needs of children and families who have experienced trauma of all kinds.
The West Plains Head Start center was the first rural facility nationwide to implement Trauma Smart, breaking new ground for the program initially developed by the Crittenton Children’s Center in Kansas City. It is designed to help children cope with trauma — from abuse and neglect, to food insecurity, homelessness, parental incarceration, medical procedures, death or a fire.
By 2018, Ozark Action Head Start officials and staff said they could see benefits in every participating child.
Reed said Trauma Smart helps children by improving positive emotional skills and self-regulation for future learning.
Ozark Action Head Start offices are at 710 E. Main St., West Plains. The program has facilities in Alton, Ava, Cabool, Lutie, Grovespring, Houston, Licking, Mansfield, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer, West Plains and Willow Springs.
Head Start relies on community support, donations and parent/guardian participation and input through the centers’ Policy Council.
To learn more about Ozark Action Head Start, including each individual program, visit oaiwp.org/head-start.
Parents may also call individual facilities: Alton, 417-778-7579; Ava, 417-683-5217; Cabool, 417-962-4086; Lutie, 417-543-3742; Grovespring, 417-462-3333; Houston, 417-967-4111; Licking, 573-647-2100; Mansfield, 417-924-8421; Mtn. Grove, 417-926-5170; Mtn. View, 417-934-6918; Thayer, 417-264-2089; West Plains, 256-8823; and Willow Springs, 417-469-2893.
