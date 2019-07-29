Lottie Reynolds

Lottie (Hicks) Reynolds passed away July 27, 2019 in Springfield, Mo. She was originally from West Plains, Mo. Lottie was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Rover, Mo. to James and Audra Jolliff. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and 1 brother.
Survivors include son Dan Hicks (Teresa) and daughter Vickie Nelson (Rick); grandsons Matthew Hicks and Brandon Northcutt; granddaughters Jessica Latch (Micah), Caroline Cotner (Andy); great-grandchildren Audrina and Jace Latch, August Cotner; sisters Loyda Stapleton and Vera Fite (Bob).
Funeral services will be held at Klinger-Cope at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave. in Springfield. visitation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, with service to follow.
