Starting today, access to the West Plains City Hall lobby will be limited to paying customers; next week, the city’s recycling program will be suspended.
City officials made the announcements in an effort to protect the city’s customers and employees alike by limiting their risk of exposure to the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
The lobby will only be open to customers making utility payments, though city officials continue to urge customers to use a number of other options that don’t require face-to-face interactions. Utility bills may be paid by mail or by using the drop box located in front of City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
From April 1 through 10, customers have the option to pay their bills at West Plains Bank & Trust Company or Wood & Huston Bank, using the drive-thru.
Bills may also be paid online at www.westplains.net by clicking the “Pay Utilities Online” button.
Starting Monday, West Plains Recycle Program will be suspended and the recycling center and Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed to the public, meaning recyclables cannot be dropped off.
Trash routes will run as normal, said officials, noting that because of shift changes, there may be some variations of times. At this time, the sanitation department will continue emptying dumpsters as scheduled or requested.
The city will continue to reevaluate as more information becomes known.
For more information call 256-7176.
