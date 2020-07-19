City of West Plains officials want businesses know that any solicitations for paid advertising on North Terra Golf Course scorecards are not coming from the city or the golf course.
Businesses have reported receiving phone calls from a call center to advertise on scorecards for the golf course, and have inquired about whether the calls are coming from the city or the course, said officials.
The North Terra Golf Course does not call businesses or citizens soliciting money, officials assured.
If a business would like to place an ad on scorecards or yardage cards at the course, they can contact GolfSkor at 828-299-7676 for the scorecards, and Direct Fairway at 480-526-8276 for the yardage cards, said officials, adding that both businesses produce the cards for the course and neither use a call center.
Businesses and citizens are urged to call the golf course at 256-9824 if they have any questions about the legitimacy of a company.
