Thelma Russell

Funeral services for Thelma Juanita Russell, 91, Koshkonong, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Russell passed away at 6:30 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home.
She was born March 19, 1928, at Pomona, Missouri, to Franklin Francis and Berta Huddleston Francis. On September 13, 1946, she was married at West Plains, Missouri, to William Wayne Russell, who preceded her in death on July 24, 1981. Mrs. Russell was a homemaker; she loved her family dearly and always looked forward to babysitting her grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting clocks and loved her animals. Her favorite places were home and church. Mrs. Russell attended Seventh Day Adventist Church at Mammoth Spring, Arkansas.
She is survived by eight children, William Wayne Russell, Jr. and wife, Hattie, Koshkonong, Norman “Buck” Russell and wife, Shirley, Birch Tree, Missouri, Leroy Russell and wife, Susan, Joe Russell and Chris Russell, all of Koshkonong, Loretta Faye Wheeler, Batesville, Arkansas, Berta Guy and husband, Ronnie, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Renee Turner and husband, Robert, Wilmer, Texas; one son-in-law, Myron L. King, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; twenty-six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one daughter, LaWanda Glee King, two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one son-in-law, Gerald Wheeler, three daughters-in-law, Donna Jean, Corrine Lynn and Dilla Russell, five brothers and five sisters, Freda Mae, Floyd Otto, Vida Charlene, Alice Modena, Jerome Rogene, Roy Carone, Effie Evelyn, Wanda Lee, Franklin Dale and Duane, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Jolliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.