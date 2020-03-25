While the Avenue Theatre stage has gone dark, per a “heartbreaking, but responsible, necessary” choice made by its board of directors, the creative minds at the community theater have determined the show must go on.
The decision to close the theater’s box office and doors came as the Avenue was in the middle of a performance run of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” directed this reporter.
“All of the actors put in so much of their time and effort into preparing for this show, and it was fantastic,” said Judy Murray, stage manager for the production. “It’s disappointing they don’t get to enjoy the fruits of their labor”
Within 24 hours of the theater’s shutdown, a plan began to take shape. Organizers considered live-streaming “Cuckoo’s Nest” without a live audience. However, Samuel French, who holds the performance rights for the play, could not grant permission for livestreaming.
“We wanted an opportunity to give back to the community that has so generously given to us over the years,” said a spokesman for the theater board.
With nearly every form of entertainment shut down due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19, the artists of the Avenue Theatre saw an opportunity to take action.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Avenue Theatre will present “Avenue Live,” a sketch comedy show that will be livestreamed on the Avenue’s official Facebook page. There will be no audience in the building, and the cast and crew will be limited to under 10 people.
In addition to the main feed being broadcast from the Avenue’s Facebook page, @TheAvenuetheatre, each actor will be livestreaming to his/her personal Facebook via smartphone on his/her person. This will allow viewers to she the show from each actors perspective. Links to the individual streams will be provided in the description of the main stream.
To show support for locally owned, small businesses in the area who have been impacted by the pandemic, the troupe will perform live commercials throughout the production to promote the businesses.
