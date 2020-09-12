Geneva Stevenson

Graveside services for Geneva L. Stevenson, 95, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stevenson passed away at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 8, 1925, at Sweden, Mo., to Archie Horace Pettyjohn and Rutha Mae Plumb Pettyjohn. On Oct. 25, 1992, she was married at Las Vegas, Nev., to Gerald Wayne Stevenson, who preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 1998. Geneva was the owner of Marilyn’s Boutique Shop for 15 years. She loved music and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Mrs. Stevenson attended Pottersville Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by five children Glenda Cunningham and husband Dallas, Marilyn Quick, Jerry Cook and wife Marcia, Ralph Dobbins, and Mary Ziegler and husband Larry; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother Bill Pettyjohn; one sister Phyllis Hamby; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two grandsons Eric Barlow and Caleb Brown, two brothers Lloyd and Eugene Pettyjohn, and one sister Audrey Ralfs, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Stevenson will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
