West Plains police will do a saturation patrol Halloween weekend to dissuade people from driving while intoxicated, department officials announced. The exercise will begin Oct. 30 and end Oct. 31.
West Plains residents and other travelers will see increased enforcement on the roads with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired, officials said.
The announcement included grim statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Between 2014 and 2018, on Halloween night, 145 people were killed in drunk driving crashes according to the most recent data available. In 2018 alone, 13 passengers and two pedestrians died in drunk driving crashes on Halloween night.
Chief Stephen Monticelli and officers remind the public that it is the mission of the West Plains Police Department to keep the community safe, with a pointed warning: “Make no mistake: If you are caught drinking and driving, you will be pulled over and arrested.”
Citizens are also reminded to celebrate the holiday responsibly and designate a driver or use a taxi or ride share service to get around when alcohol is a part of the festivities.
Additionally, drivers are asked to pay close attention and slow down in neighborhoods where trick-or-treaters are present, and as always, if a suspected drunk driver is seen, report it to law enforcement.
