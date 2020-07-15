Despite concerns voiced and questions raised by West Plains residents, city council members voted unanimously Monday to raise the sales tax levied on items purchased at businesses in the Southern Hills Community Improvement District (CID).
The decision, made during the council's regular monthly meeting, authorizes a half-percent increase in the tax in order to raise funds for infrastructure improvements.
Community improvement districts, in general, are defined by a specific boundary, and their representatives petition city governments to levy sales tax increases specifically designated to fund infrastructure improvements. The improvements, if funded, can only be made on private property such as parking lots or roads within the district boundary and must be of public benefit.
The city is tasked with collecting, holding and dispersing funds for projects approved for the public’s benefit.
Under an agreement between the city and the CID, the funds are to be repaid to the city.
One concern raised during Monday's meeting was the timeline under which the debt is to be repaid, which appears to be open-ended, according to the language of the city’s agreement with the CID.
Ryan Keiser spoke on behalf of Southern Hills Center LTD, and outlined plans for the redevelopment of Southern Hills Shopping Center, projected to cost $35 to $44 million dollars, the CID portion expected to be about a fourth of that cost, or $10 to $11 million dollars.
The CID portion will cover public improvements including roads, utilities and drainage, Keiser said, adding the group has already secured commitments from three current tenants projected to generate $20 million in retail sales.
About 60% of sales tax revenue for the city is generated by the area within the Southern Hills CID, and there are about 60 part time and full time employees working at Walmart, located within the district, Keiser reminded the council.
Walmart also has a little more than four years left on its lease, and making the infrastructure improvements now will help keep the retailer there as a pillar of that shopping center and the community, he said.
Councilman Josh Cotter commented on the amount of retail sales that are made to shoppers that travel from outside West Plains. He also noted the Southern Hills CID is the only CID in West Plains, at the time of the discussion, with the sales tax set at a half-percent rather than the full 1%, the cap on CID sales tax rates.
“I would like to point out that some people have said that it is raising the sales tax, and it is. Of course it is. It is,” Cotter admitted.
“That sales tax will be almost a half cent less than going to Mtn. Home Walmart. So we’re still keeping it competitive with other communities our size, plus we’re making it a more attractive location for people to come and shop at, and we’re growing West Plains,” he concluded.
Clifton Earls was the first resident to speak before council, asking if there was any language included that required that CID taxes collected be spent with local contractors or vendors. City attorney Charles Cantrell answered that the city counsel had pursued that, but couldn’t legally do so. However, he said, it will be specified in the city’s cooperative agreement with the CID that bids for contracts must be publicly advertised so local contractors have the opportunity to compete.
Resident Wendy Ziegler was the second to take the podium, expressing concern the language of the agreement appears to provide no set deadline on repayment to the city.
“I’m still very concerned about the language of the petition,” she began, pointing out that the phrase “without limitations” was used throughout the petition “in regard to the debt and the perpetuity of the debt, how the language is read, and it will take precedent over any previous petitions.”
“I’m not opposed to any economic growth in this town,” she added. “If you wanted to do something, campaign for a half-percent sales tax throughout the town rather than building wealth.”
Ziegler concluded by asking what the council’s interpretation of “without limit” regarding repayment is, and why they didn’t exercise the power to add a deadline to their agreement with the CID.
Cantrell replied that the city’s cooperative agreement with the CID addressed that issue by requiring an independent audit, records made available under the Sunshine Law and other stipulations to be passed in a bill to be voted on later in the meeting.
Cantrell also answered that the debt repayment had a 35-year timeline. Ziegler, however, reiterated that the “without limit” language on the debt remained in place in the agreement.
Bill 11-14, authorizing an intergovernmental cooperative agreement between the city and Southern Hills CID, was passed unanimously, with stipulations that the CID keep records of eligible expenditures allowed and making them available to the city, state departments of economic development and revenue or other parties, as required by law; publish bids in local newspapers; give accounting records to the city; arrange for independent financial audits; and comply with all laws pertaining to its operations, including without limitations, the Missouri Sunshine Law.
One final stipulation requires that administration of CID operations must be done by a third party chosen by the district with the city's approval.
Similar agreements have been passed between other CIDs and the city of West Plains. Other CIDs located within the county as listed with the Missouri State Auditor’s Office include the 63 Bypass CID, Ozark Hills CID, Ramseur Farm CID and South 160 CID. Information and financial reports for each can be found by searching for "Community Improvement Districts" in Howell County online at app.auditor.mo.gov/Local/SearchPolysubFinancialReports.aspx. To view PDF copies of yearly audits, click the "View" links to the left of each listed CID and follow the prompts.
