Tender Mercies Diaper Ministry of First Christian Church will take calls from 3 to 6 p.m. today and Tuesday for a drive-thru diaper distribution to be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Those wanting to participate should call 256-2887 to schedule an appointment time. The distribution will be held at the front door of the church at 422 W. Main St. in West Plains.
Making an appointment is necessary so church volunteers can have the appropriate size diapers bagged for pickup, said organizers.
The ministry serves patrons in West Plains R-7, Fairview, Glenwood, Howell Valley, Richards, and Junction Hill school districts. Living in one of those districts is the only eligibility requirement.
Tender Mercies is an outreach of the church to help families in the local community as they know diapers are expensive and some may welcome help, said organizers. Church volunteers bundle and pack diapers and serve on distribution day to make sure all who are eligible receive diapers.
