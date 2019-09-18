Walmart in West Plains will host a Wellness Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the pharmacy area of the store.
Pharmacy team members will be available to answer questions. No appointment is necessary.
Patrons are encouraged to download the ZP Better Choices mobile app. The app offers a 21-day self-improvement challenge in four categories. Upon completion of the challenge, the user is entered into a chance to win $150,000.
Learn more about the app at zpchallenge.com.
