Due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and increased absences by students and staff, including those placed on quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the West Plains R-7 School District will not hold classes for students in grades 7 through 12 next week, and then will finish the semester in a hybrid of online and seated-class learning.
Officials announced Wednesday afternoon the hybrid modle will go into effect Sept. 14 and continue through the remainder of the first semester, which ends in December.
In preparation for the changeover, students in grades seven and above will not report to classes Sept. 8 through 11, enabling the district to modify schedules and procedures, and allow instructors to make plans for hybrid learning.
Preschool through sixth grade students will report to class as usual during that time.
District officials said they made the decision based on feedback from the community and staff members, and added that the ability to group younger students by grade, restrict common areas and better enforce social distancing makes it possible for preschool through sixth grade students to remain in classrooms onsite.
In a statement released to district parents Wednesday explaining the hybrid learning model, students will be placed into two groups: Group A and Group B. The determination on the exact groupings will be based on student data and communicated Tuesday.
Every effort will be made to keep family members on the same schedule if that is preferred, said officials.
Group A will attend classes on campus Mondays and Wednesdays, and will participate in remote learning from home Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will participate in remote learning from home Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The arrangement allows for smaller class sizes and social distancing, explained officials. For remote learning, students will have access to quality teacher-instructed curriculum and assignments. Instructors will also post relevant supplemental materials to support students with instructional content.
Chromebooks have been distributed to all high school students and students in seventh and eighth grades will receive theirs Sept. 14 and 15.
The district is currently using Google Classroom as its cloud-based learning platform. The website www.zizzers.org/hybridlearning has been created to help guide parents with the online management system.
The district will provide more information Tuesday regarding meals, transportation, extracurricular, and cocurricular activities.
"Please know, the district is constantly evaluating the safety of our students," wrote district Communications Director Lana Snodgras in the parent statement. "The district will continue to provide communication to our parents and community."
The district’s comprehensive Return to Learn plan may be viewed at www.zizzers.org.
