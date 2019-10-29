Charlie Provow

Funeral services for Charlie Homer Provow, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 4, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Provow passed away at 11:35 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 11, 1933, at Bakersfield, Mo., to Numie T. Provow and Martha L. Roberts Provow. On March 4, 1957, he was married at West Plains, to Kathryn F. Tatum. Mr. Provow was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy and was assigned duty to USS Bremerton. Charlie retired from Cassens Transport in Belvidere, Ill., in 1995 and moved to West Plains, Mo., in 1998.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn Provow; two children Billy D. Provow and wife Linda, and Debra J. Lambert and husband Douglas; four grandchildren Corey D. Lambert and wife Chantell, Alichia A. Boshears and husband Derek, Felicia L. Julian and husband Weston, and Charlie Lampley and wife Melanie; five great-grandchildren Charles Lampley Jr., Kenzi Perkins, Kylar Lambert, Tristyn Lambert and Kallie Julian; one brother Roy Provow and wife Mona; one sister Celia Hart; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, one sister Allie Davidson and three brothers Frank, Erbie and Eugene Provow preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
