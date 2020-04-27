Gary Johnson

Graveside services for Gary Wayne Johnson, 72, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Mt. Zion Cemetery (Poe Hill) under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson passed away 8:52 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 30, 1947, at West Plains, Mo., to Carroll Johnson and Dorothy Baser Johnson. He graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1966 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State University, now known as Missouri State University. On May 23, 1998, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Linda Beach.
Mr. Johnson was a claims adjuster for Shelter Insurance. He was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, St. Louis Cardinals, playing golf, checking game cameras, traveling, riding on dirt roads and dancing.
He is survived by his wife Linda Johnson; two children Kristi Lansdown and husband Doug, and Stephanie Pierce and husband Dugan; two stepchildren Cody Stone, and Rebecca Robinson and significant other Scottie Hunter; his parents Carroll and Dorothy Johnson; 10 grandchildren Kelsey and husband Reg, Jaylen, Katelen and husband Hunter, Kaylee, Jadon, Hayden, Karsen, Tiffany and husband Luke, Lyndsey and Lauren; six great-grandchildren Aubree, Benjamin, Kaci, Fisher, Kaiden and Khloe; one brother D. D. Johnson; one sister-in-law Carol Freeman; one nephew Brandon Johnson and one niece Schanda Steele and husband Mackenzie.
His infant son Ronald Johnson, paternal grandparents Ray and Edith Johnson, maternal grandparents Raymond and Georgia Baser, and one uncle and aunt Darroll Johnson and wife Joyce preceded him in death.
Mr. Johnson will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Ozarks Honor Flight and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
