Kuntz and Ziegler were found in a car Tuesday night in West Plains, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Levi Daniel Gunter, 37, AB Highway, and Kyla R. Croney, 34, Viola, Ark., are each held on a bond of $500,000. Gunter and Croney, cousins, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree attempted robbery.
A third suspect, Joey Allen Marcak, 31, Pearl Circle, was also arrested pending charges, according to West Plains police officials.
Police Chief Stephen Monticelli, in a statement released Thursday evening, said Croney implicated herself and Gunter in the crime after being arrested shortly after midnight Thursday.
Court documents submitted to prosecutors show Gunter allegedly named a third suspect he said shot the victims with a shotgun after they were lured to the scene of the crime under the pretense of a drug deal.
Prior to the incident, the third suspect, later identified as Marcak had reportedly told the other suspects the victims had stolen a car and money from him.
Gunter allegedly told police the third suspect got out of the vehicle when they got to the location, hid in the bushes with a shotgun until the victims arrived, then fired four or five shots into the vehicle.
Croney, in her statement to police, reportedly said she and Gunter met with a man she didn’t know on Lanton Road, and the three of them went to the location on County Road 4000 after calling the victims to set up a drug deal. She added that the man had a “rifle” with him, and when the three arrived at the location, he got out of their vehicle and shot the victims.
The bodies of Kuntz and Ziegler were found in their vehicle, which was parked on a private driveway, by the property owner, who reported the incident to police at about 7 p.m. that night.
Gunter also reportedly told Detective Bryan Brauer that after the shootings, the three of them went to his home off of AB Highway, taking Croney’s SIM card out of her cell phone and destroying it on the way. At his home, Gunter said, the third suspect took off the clothes he was wearing and put them in a furnace, along with five spent shotgun shells, police reported.
Gunter reportedly said he then borrowed a cutting torch from a friend, and assisted the third suspect in melting the shotgun down with it. The unburned pieces of the shotgun and the brass from the shells were then buried in three separate locations near his property, Gunter allegedly told Brauer.
