The West Plains Solid Waste Transfer Station is open with normal operations and to the public.
Recycling routes will resume Monday, as will recycling drop-off to the Transfer Station.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station on Old Airport Road is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
City officials thank citizens for their patience and understanding during the last several weeks, noting it was the city's priority to keep employees and customers safe during the unprecedented time. Officials say they look forward to normal schedules and serving the citizens of West Plains.
