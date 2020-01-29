FORMER GRIZZLY BASKETBALL Head Coach Tom Barr was inducted into the Grizzly Athletics Hall of Fame Jan. 18 during halftime of the Grizzly Basketball game against Three Rivers College. Celebrating on the court with Barr were, in no particular order, his wife Kathy, son and daughter-in-law Jared and Leslie Barr; daughter and son-in-law Kerensa and Luke Cassis; grandchildren Mia Barr and Leo, Jett and Chaney Cassis; current Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Chris Popp; Grizzly Booster Club members Carolyn Smith, Donna Frey, Ron Shemwell, John Williams, Russ Gant, John Kenslow and Frank Mydler; Missouri State University-West Plains Chancellor Shirley Lawler; and Barr’s former Grizzlies Donovan Brown, Jason Robbins, Blake Reese, Anthony Perry, Darren Hinshaw, Chuck Campbell, Eric Judd and Daniel Naranich.