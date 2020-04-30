Ozarks Medical Center recently held a blood drive with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks with a record 75 donors participating.
The threat of an increased need for blood supplies due to the pandemic of COVID-19 coupled with the mandates of social distancing has increased the need for donations. OMC extended a special challenge to healthcare workers and many answered the call to donate.
Even with updated protocols to keep donors safe and appropriately distanced, donations exceeded any previous attendance by 65%.
“Almost 50% of the donors Friday (April 17) were first-time donors, so that's even more incredible,” said Julia Curtman, blood drive consultant for CBCO. “We're reaching a new group of people to donate in the future.”
For more than 20 years the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) has been a provider of blood for hospitals across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, using state-of-the-art technology and strict quality control methods to ensure the hospitals they serve have all the blood they need to save lives.
“Giving this precious resource is the most valuable gift of all,” said Melody Hubbell, OMC director of public relations and marketing. “Your gift directly benefits local hospitals like OMC, that serve our loved ones and neighbors.”
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.