Larry Sheeler was born on April 8, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Emarld George Sheeler and Agnes Conlon Sheeler, and died Jan. 17, 2021, at Baxter Regional Hospital, Mtn. Home, Ark.
On Feb. 14, 1969, he married Ella Vest, who preceded him in death March 10, 2015.
He is survived by two children Scott Allen Sheeler and wife Sherry Pineville, Ark., and Sherri Ann Hutsler and husband Kelby Sr., West Plains, Mo.; eight grandchildren Jacob, Ada, Samantha, Jaymes, Kelby Jr., Isabella, Jacob and Elijah; one great-grandson Bradley; and four sisters Lucille Elms, Mary Lou McSorley, Betty Ann Brantner and Sue Irvin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and two brothers Emarld Sheeler, Jr. and Raymond Sheeler.
He attended the First Baptist Church in Alton, Mo., for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as working on old vehicles, traveling, and farming.
Church services for Larry Sheeler will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Alton, Mo.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be in Bailey Cemetery, Oregon County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
